Biden accuses China of withholding ‘crucial information’ on coronavirus origins | World

“There is crucial information about the origins of this pandemic in the People’s Republic of China, but from the beginning, Chinese government officials have been working to prevent international researchers and members of the global public health community from gaining access to it,” said Biden.

“To this day, the People’s Republic of China continues to reject calls for transparency and withhold information, although the number of victims of this pandemic continues to increase,” he added.

Nearly 4.5 million have died from covid-19 since the World Health Organization office in China reported the first case of the disease in December 2019.

The confidential report was delivered on Tuesday to Biden, who gave US intelligence services 90 days to “double up their efforts” to explain the origin of covid-19.

The coronavirus was not designed “as a biological weapon” and “probably” was not designed “genetically,” the report concluded, according to the released summary.

But the American intelligence community has yet to reach a consensus on whether the first case was caused by natural exposure to an infected animal or by a laboratory accident.

Specifically, four intelligence agencies and the National Intelligence Council believe with “a low degree of confidence” that the animal hypothesis is the most “likely”.

To justify their assessment, the competent bodies rely in particular on “the many vectors of exposure to animals” that exist, as well as on China’s ignorance about the existence of the virus before its appearance.

“The US intelligence community believes that Chinese authorities had no prior knowledge of the virus before the epidemic began,” the summary reads.

However, another intelligence agency considers with “a moderate level of confidence” that the thesis of a laboratory leak is the most plausible, “probably” through experiments, animal handling or samples from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Finally, three other agencies do not comment on either hypothesis.

Intelligence services are considered “unable to provide a more definitive explanation” of the origin of the coronavirus without “new information” provided by China, according to the report’s summary.