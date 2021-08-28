BNDES becomes ‘partner’ of Mesbla, Motoradio and other companies that no longer exist

RIO – The strategy of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) of selling shares in large companies it held in its portfolio is a mantra of the current management, which took over the institution in July 2019. Since then, around R$ have been sold. $70 billion, with an emphasis on billion-dollar operations involving Petrobras shares and of Vale. However, in 2020, the bank also became a shareholder in inoperative companies, under judicial reorganization or already bankrupt, such as Mesbla, motorradio and Brasilia Pyramids.

Mesbla was a strong retail brand until the 1990s, until it went bankrupt. Motoradio was a traditional manufacturer of sound equipment for automobiles in the 1970s and 1980s. Pirâmides Brasília, a manufacturer of foam for mattresses and other petrochemical inputs (from the Pira Spuma brand), was active until the 1970s. company may continue to exist formally, for example, as a bankruptcy estate – and therefore have shares.

The entry in the capital of these firms goes against the selling strategy, but the BNDES was forced to do so because of the extinction of the former PIS/Pasep Fund, whose resources were transferred to the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS), in through the federal government’s measures to mitigate the economic crisis caused by covid-19.

The BNDES highlighted that the shares of firms “in recovery or bankruptcy proceedings or other inoperative situations” were “incorporated” into the balance sheet of BNDESPar, the bank’s holding company, “at no cost for their acquisition, that is, at zero value “.

With the exception of the purchase of an 8% stake in the capital of VLI, a railway operator controlled by Vale, the 2020 share acquisitions came from Social Participation Fund (FPS), a “sub-account” of the PIS/Pasep Fund.

Extinguished with the transfer to the FGTS, the PIS/Pasep was created in 1975, it had not received new resources since 1988 and was managed by BNDES. To carry out the transfer of R$ 20.7 billion from the PIS/Pasep under its administration, the BNDES was forced to acquire the assets of the FPS, because the transferred funds had to be “liquid”, that is, easily withdrawn by the workers, he explained. the bank.

According to information published on the internet, with the acquisition of FPS assets, BNDES became a shareholder in the following companies: Lorenz, Mesbla, Motoradio, Nova América, Pyramids Brasília, Springer, Transparana, Trevisa Investimentos and Usina Santa Olímpia. In addition, it received more shares from Petrobras, Brasperola, SAM, Chapecó, Kosmos, Madef, Paranapanema and Vulcabrás, in which it has had a stake for years.

The last management report of the PIS/Pasep Fund, from 2020, classifies as “with qualitative evidence of losses” the shares of Lorenz, Mesbla, Motoradio, Nova América, Pyramids Brasília, Transparan, Usina Santa Olímpia, Brasperola, SAM, Chapecó, Kosmos and Madef.

For the entire FPS cake, BNDES paid R$226.3 million, according to the PIS/Pasep management report. Half of the amount was in Petrobras ON (common, with voting) shares, valued at R$112 million at the time of the transfer. Another relevant portion, of R$ 67.9 million, went to Vale’s debentures, which were also in the extinct fund. Some stakes are less than 0.01% of the firms’ capital, contributing to their null value.

The amounts are small, compared to the BNDES’ total equity portfolio, valued at around R$70 billion at the end of the second quarter. Even after selling R$ 22 billion in Petrobras shares in a mega offer in February 2020, the participation in the oil company remains the largest in the BNDES portfolio. The bank has 8.1% of the capital of the state-owned company, valued at R$ 30.9 billion in the second quarter.

Asked about the strategy to deal with the new papers arising from the extinct FPS, the BNDES informed that “the acquired assets are now part” of the BNDESPar portfolio and that “possible disinvestment opportunities will be analyzed together with the other assets”.

Despite the contradictory movement with the share sale strategy, the BNDES has been reaffirming its objective of disposing of most of its equity portfolio. Commenting on the results of the second quarter two weeks ago, the bank’s president, Gustavo Montezano, said that the BNDES will continue to sell its shareholdings as it has been doing since the second half of 2019, “sparsimoniously, without crushing the market” and “waiting for the right time”.

Another shareholding that ended up in the BNDES portfolio in 2020 was an 8% share in VLI. The bank invested R$ 1.223 billion for its participation in the company. In this case, it exercised a call option to which it was entitled, after financing VLI’s investments through the acquisition of debt securities. The deal was announced to the market by Vale, the controller of the railway operator, last December.

Although it also goes against the BNDES’ selling strategy, the operation can be a good deal. An initial public offering of shares (IPO) of the railway operator is suggested by the market, as the column of Broadcast showed in May, and could allow the bank to sell the participation at a profit.

Asked about the strategy in relation to the stake in VLI, and whether it could sell this participation in an eventual offer, the BNDES repeated that “possible divestment opportunities will be analyzed together with the other assets in the portfolio”.