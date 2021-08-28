Bolsonaro says he has three alternatives for the future: ‘Be stuck, get killed or win’ | Goiás

“I have three alternatives for my future: being stuck, being dead or winning. You can be sure the first alternative doesn’t exist. I’m doing the right thing and I owe nothing to anyone. Wherever the people have been, I’ve been.” , he stated.

The ceremony started at around 10 am, at the Assembly of God Church, in the Campinas Sector, in the capital. Along with evangelical leaders, the president spoke for about 20 minutes and ended by saying: “God put me here and only God takes me out of here.”

Bolsonaro participa de cerimônia em igreja de Goiânia, Goiás — Foto: Reprodução/Twitter

Outside the church, Bolsonaro took pictures with supporters and drank sugarcane juice. After speaking to the public, he met with politicians and businessmen from Goiás at a place where tents were set up and a stage set.

Goiás Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM) and Goiânia Mayor Rogério Cruz (Republicans) were at the site. Caiado and Rogério Cruz wore masks during the event.

Bolsonaro on the side of a supporter during a ceremony in a church in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Bolsonaro drinks sugarcane juice at the door of a church in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

