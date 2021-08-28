Bourdeax and Corinthians close negotiations for defender Raul Gustavo, who stays | corinthians

The transfer of defender Raul Gustavo from Corinthians to Bordeaux, from France, will not happen.

The European club suffers from issues related to financial fair play, and for that reason it also gave up on the purchase of Vitinho, from Athletico.

In addition to this obstacle, there is another parallel factor: the Alvinegra board, which had already signaled positively for the offer of 2 million euros for 50% of the economic rights of the player, rethought and wanted a higher value for the sale.



Corinthians speaks openly about the need to sell players. To close 2021 with the accounts in the blue, the club expects to earn around R$ 90 million with athlete transfers.

Remember Raul’s goal against Santos

Timão owns 90% of Raul Gustavo’s rights. The remaining percentage belongs to the athlete. Although young, the defender has already played in European football. Before joining Timão, he played for NK Lokomotiva, from Croatia.

Raul joined the club in 2019, initially for the under-20 team. At the end of last year, he was integrated into the professional cast and, in January, he debuted as a professional. The defender has 12 games and two goals scored by Corinthians.