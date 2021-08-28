Brand heir profile attacks vaccines and SUS

Fábio Rigo, son of Celso Rigo and heir of the rice-producing company Prato Fino, published yesterday on social networks attacks on the SUS (Unified Health System) and questioned the effectiveness of vaccines against covid-19. He also said that he preferred the law of the jungle.

“I want more than [o SUS] be sold. Who can cry more less. Law of the jungle. I had covid and it didn’t tickle me. I’d rather covid than this shitty vaccine.”

Twitter print of the heir of the Prato Fino rice brand Image: Reproduction

Netizens reacted negatively to the comments and criticized Rigo’s statements. Many people began to encourage the boycott of the brand. “They’ve never seen a penny of mine and they’re still not going to see it,” said a Twitter user. “Did you know? Fábio Rigo, son of Celso Rigo, owner of Arroz Prato Fino”, highlighted another user who then shared the entrepreneur’s post.

So daddy’s son, the rice brand owner, wants to sell SUS and is it anti-vaccine?

Boycott this company! – Is it a good tone? (@oantoniojr) August 25, 2021

After the negative repercussion, the businessman stated that his account was hacked. “I had my Twitter account hacked this afternoon, which is causing a lot of inconvenience. We are taking the necessary steps. I apologize in advance,” he said in an Instagram post. Your Twitter profile has been disabled.

Instagram post by Fabio Rafael Rigo, heir to the Prato Fino rice brand Image: Reproduction

The company also released a statement on the internet: “Pirahy Alimentos informs about the hacker attack that occurred on the social networks of one of its directors and alerts the population to pay attention to scams, generation and multiplication of false information”.

To UOL, the company stated that there are no new facts to be disclosed. He also did not answer whether an incident report was made, but that it supports the SUS and vaccination.

Pirahy Alimentos has been operating in the market since 1975 and stands out in ten states: Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Bahia, Ceará, in addition to Federal District.