Brazil has 4th day of drop in the Covid moving average of deaths; are 677 victims a day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered 791 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling this Friday (27) 578,396 deaths since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 677 — the smallest recorded since December 30 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -21% and points out a trend of fall . It’s the 4th day followed by a downward trend in the index.

The moving average of cases, at 25,088 a day, it has reached the lowest level seen in more than nine months (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (21): 773

Sunday (22): 765

Monday (23): 766

Tuesday (24): 730

Wednesday (25): 718

Thursday (26): 696

Friday (27): 677

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Three states and the Federal District show an upward trend in deaths: RJ, DF, AC and SE.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,703,645 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 28,302 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 25,088 diagnoses per day, the smallest since november 12 (when it was 24,056), resulting in a variation of -12% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates stability.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

On the rise (3 states and the DF): SE, AC, RJ, DF

SE, AC, RJ, DF In stability (7 states): RS, MS, PA, SC, PB, ES, BA

RS, MS, PA, SC, PB, ES, BA Falling (16 states): AL, MA, MT, MG, SP, RN, PR, PI, TO, RO, PE, GO, AM, CE, AP, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Almost 28% of Brazilians are fully immunized, that is, they took both doses or a single dose of vaccines against Covid. There are 59.568,097 doses applied, which corresponds to 27.92% of the population, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 128,091,303 people, which corresponds to 60.05% of the population.

Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 187,659,400 doses applied in the country.

See the situation in the states

ES: -14%

MG: -28%

RJ: 24%

SP: -30%

DF: 23%

GO: -46%

MS: 0%

MT: -27%

AC: 33%

AM: -48%

AP: -50%

PA: 0%

RO: -41%

RR: -52%

TO: -38%

AL: -22%

BA: -15%

EC: -50%

MA: -26%

PB: -13%

PE: -44%

PI: -38%

RN: -31%

SE: 82%

