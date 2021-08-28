Brazil has 791 deaths in 24 h and an average below 700

For the second day in a row, Brazil recorded a moving average of covid-19 deaths below 700. With the index at 677, the country now again has the lowest average of deaths in the year.

Yesterday, the number was 696, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments. Just on December 30, 2020, the average was below that, with 668.

It is worth remembering that the moving average of deaths is the daily average of cases calculated based on death data from the last seven days. In this account, the data obtained by the consortium of vehicles are taken into account and not the numbers provided by the Ministry of Health.

There were also 28,302 new cases of the disease, reaching a total of 20,703,645 diagnoses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Between yesterday and today, the secretariats notified 791 new deaths from covid. In all, the country has already had 578,396,000 deaths. Thirteen states reported fewer than ten deaths in the past 24 hours. Are they:

Acre: 0

Amapá: 1

Amazons: 2

Piauí: 2

Rio Grande do Norte: 2

Rondônia: 2

Tocantins: 2

Roraima: 3

Sergipe: 3

Paraíba: 5

Alagoas: 6

Para: 8

Pernambuco: 8

Despite the slowdown in numbers, experts continue to warn of the importance of maintaining sanitary protocols due to the delta variant.

Three states and the Federal District showed an upward trend. Another seven registered stability and 16 are falling. The general average in Brazil has also been falling for four days in a row and today registered -21%.

This index is compared to even 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend. Above 15%, it is considered that the picture is of acceleration. Between these two levels, the scenario is one of stability.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-14%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-28%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (24%)

North region

Northeast region

Paraíba: stable (-13%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-31%)

Midwest region

Federal District: discharge (23%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-27%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (0%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (6%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-4%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil has reported 761 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 578,326 deaths across the country.

According to the numbers in the folder, there were 27,345 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 20,703,906 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,629,675 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 495,905 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.