Brazil has the best day in the Paralympics, with 5 golds and a total of 9 medals – 08/27/2021 – Sport

On the third day of competitions at the Tokyo-2020 Paralympics, Brazil registered its best performance so far, with a shower of medals between Thursday night and Friday morning (27).

There were six podiums in athletics, the Brazilian flagship that started to be disputed this Friday, including four gold medals, and three in swimming, with a gold medal.

The results led Brazil to 17 medals, five gold, four silver and six bronze at the Tokyo Games, in sixth place in the overall table.

Check out the main highlights of the Brazilian campaign:

Athletics

Petrucio Ferreira, 24, won the Paralympic bi-championship of the 100 m dash class T47 (arm amputees) with a time of 10s55. The brand is the new record for the Paralympic Games. Another Brazilian, Washington Junior, 24, took the bronze, with a time of 10s68.

Petrucio now has two golds and two silvers in Paralympic Games. In Rio-2016, the sprinter was also second in the 400 m T47 and in the 4 x 100 m T42-47 relay.

The Brazilian is the world record holder among all Paralympic athletics categories, with a time of 10s42 obtained at the Dubai World Cup, in 2019.

Yeltsin Jacques, 29, won the 5,000 m class T11 (for the blind) race with a time of 15min13s62, after overtaking Japanese Kenya Karasawa in the last corner of the race. The athlete started his career in the School Paralympics in 2007 and had as main achievements so far three gold medals in Parapan-American Games.

Silvania Costa, 34, also won his Paralympic bi-championship. She was gold in the long jump, class T11, repeating Rio’s feat in 2016. She jumped 5 meters, the only athlete to reach the mark.

At the Rio Games, Silvânia jumped 4.98 m when she was two months pregnant with her second child.

During the cycle to Tokyo, she was suspended by the Brazilian Agency for Doping Control (ABCD) for using the substance methylhexanamine, which hindered preparations for the Games.

“I had two interruptions, with the birth of my second child and my suspension, the last five months were very painful, I worked hard. The medal comes with a taste of victory and overcoming difficulties”, he stated.

Wallace Santos, 37, won gold in the F55 class shot (chair athlete) with the 12.63 m mark, a new world record for the event.

The pitcher became depressed and nearly gave up playing in the Tokyo Paralympics after suffering losses in family and sports.

“I want to wish this victory to someone who, before he died, put me here in Tokyo. It was my trainer Jurema Henriques, who died in my preparation, at the beginning of the pandemic. Another person who died was my uncle Jorge , who raised me, He played the role of father, when I needed a father to be close,” said the Brazilian, in an interview with SporTV.

The athlete was only able to regain his focus on sport after working with his psychologist.

“Cecília, my psychologist, jokes with me that she caught me in a fire. I went to see her a month before I came to Tokyo. She said: ‘Wallace, you come with fire, but I’m a firefighter. So, let’s go.’ I entered the race very focused. I visualized what I wanted. Our goal was 12.47 m, which was the world record. Thanks to God, it managed to overtake and put my name in history. Now I am champion”, celebrated Wallace.

Also in the shot put, but in the F37 class (athletes with cerebral palsy), João Victor de Souza, 27, won the bronze medal. In the final, the Brazilian improved the South American record with the 14.45 m mark.

The athlete picked up Covid-19 on the eve of his trip to Japan and had to postpone the acclimatization period. “That’s when overcoming difficulties. It didn’t depend on me. It depended on the disease. I’m proud of myself because I’m third in the world in a race in which I trained for two weeks,” said Souza, in an interview with SporTV.

“It’s something I can’t imagine. It’s very incredible. And I made the best mark of my life. Now, I want to get to Brazil training the weight, if my knee can handle it. I’m very happy, man,” added the pitcher.

Swimming

Wendell Bellarmine, 23, won the gold medal in the 50 m freestyle class S11 (visual impairment), the second golden achievement for the country’s swimming in the Tokyo-2020 Paralympics.

In his debut at the Games, Wendell finished the sprint in 26s03, 15 hundredths ahead of Chinese Dongdong Hua and 35ths ahead of Lithuanian Edgaras Matakas. Also Brazilian Matheus Rheine was in sixth place.

“Besides having fun, I’m making three dreams come true at once. Come here, win a medal and be champion,” he told SporTV. “I didn’t know what position I had reached, but the way the people were screaming I had no doubt that I had won the race.”

Wendell stood out in the 2013 and 2015 School Paralympics. His first major professional competition was the Parapan de Lima-2019, from which he came out with six medals in six races. In the same year, he was world champion in the 50 m freestyle and silver medal in the 100 m freestyle in London.

After the gold in the 100 m butterfly, Gabriel Bandeira, 21, won his second Paralympic medal in Tokyo, silver in the 200 m freestyle class S14 (intellectual disability).

He was only behind Briton Reece Dunn (1min52s40), who broke his world record of 1min52s96. The former best brand in the world was also surpassed by the Brazilian, who finished in 1min52s74.

“This one I really didn’t expect, especially the time I did. I had no idea that I could do it,” he said.

Another newcomer, Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago he won the bronze medal in the 100 m backstroke class S12 (visual impairment), the first in his career at 36 years old.

The Brazilian timed 1min09s18, behind the British Hannah Russell (1min08s44) and the Russian Daria Pikalova (1min08s76).

She will still compete in the next few days in the 50 m freestyle and 100 m freestyle, in which she is world champion, in addition to the 4 x 100 m relay and the 100 m breaststroke.

As they exited the podium, Carol was led by Russell. “She’s a veteran, a person I admire a lot for the results she’s already had. They explained to me how it was going to be. [a cerimônia], but I didn’t understand very well and she ended up helping me. There is great respect outside the pools, and even greater inside the pools.”

After three bronze medals in three races, this time Daniel Dias was unable to make it to the podium. In the 50 m class S5 butterfly (physical handicap), the Brazilian finished sixth, with 36s56.

Daniel Dias remains, therefore, with his 27 Paralympic medals. He will also swim two more races in Tokyo: the 50 m backstroke, on Monday (30), and the 50 m freestyle, on Wednesday (1st), the last one before retiring from the pools.

Table tennis

Two Brazilians secured at least one bronze medal when they passed to the semifinals. Bruna Alexandre, from class 10 (walking athletes), beat Taiwanese Lin Tzu Yu by 3-0 and will dispute this Saturday, at 1:40 am, for a place in the decision.

Cátia Oliveira also secured a medal in class 1-2 (wheelchair athletes), by beating Italian Giada Rossi in the quarterfinals, 3-0. She will dispute the semifinals this Saturday, at 12:20 am, against South Korean Seo Su Yeon. If he wins, he will pick up the gold on the same day at 7:15 am.

Against the Chinese Liao Keli, Israel Stroh lost 3-1 and said goodbye in the quarterfinals of Class 7 (walking). He was a silver medalist in 2016.

Millena França, Paulo Salmin, Danielle Rauen, Lethicia Lacerda, Joyce de Oliveira, David de Freitas and Carlos Carbinatti were also eliminated this Friday.

goalball

The Brazilian men’s goalball team got its second victory in group A, against Algeria, by 10-4, after going to half-time losing 3-1.

After another triumph, over Lithuania on their debut, and a defeat to the US, Brazil is in second place in the bracket, behind Japan, who will be the last opponents in the first phase, at 9 pm on Saturday.

The top four advance to the quarterfinals, and the green-yellow classification is already confirmed in search of their third medal in the sport.

The women’s team drew 4-4 with Japan, after debuting with a loss to the US, and is in third place in Group D. The next game will be against Turkey, at 8:30 am this Saturday.

sitting volleyball

The Brazilian women’s seated volleyball team debuted with victory in Group A, against Canada.

After leaving behind, turning the score to 2-1 and losing the fourth set, Brazil won the tiebreak and closed it in 3-2 (21/25, 26/24, 25/20, 27/29 and 17/15), in two hours and 40 minutes of departure.

The women’s team, bronze medalists at Rio-2016, will face Japan at 8:30 am on Sunday, in the second game of the group.