Brazil registers lowest moving average of deaths by Covid in the year | National Newspaper

The numbers of the pandemic vaccination gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that the average of deaths this Thursday (26) was the lowest of the year. There are 696 deaths per day, on average. The trend is down, with a 20% reduction. It is the lowest average since December 30th.

In 24 hours, there were 875 deaths. There are already 577,605 victims of Covid. In 24 hours, 30,288 new cases were confirmed, totaling 20,675,343.

The moving average of cases remains stable. That’s 25,904 per day, a 13% reduction in two weeks.

Three states and the Federal District record a high average of deaths. Four states appear with stability. And 19 states are in decline.

Within 24 hours, 454,711 people received the first dose. A much lower number compared to the last few days. This happened because the state of São Paulo made a correction in the numbers it had released and reduced 355,000 doses of the total. According to the government of São Paulo, some cities even sent duplicate data, and this typo is being corrected.

958,690 people took the second dose or the single dose. The day’s total was over 1.4 million.

Brazil passed 60% of the population with the first dose. There are more than 127 million Brazilians, 60.02% of the population. More than 58 million are fully vaccinated, or 27.7% of the population. This means that, seven months after the start of vaccination, seven out of ten Brazilians are still not fully vaccinated. And doctors remember that maximum protection only comes two weeks after the second dose or single dose.