Brazil’s 10th swimming medal in the Paralympics came with Gabriel Bandeira’s record and luck, with the elimination of the Russian team. This Saturday (28), the team won bronze in the 4×100 meters freestyle relay in the S14 class (for athletes with intellectual disabilities) in Tokyo.

Thus, the country starts to add two golds, two silvers and six bronzes in the modality in this edition of the Olympic Games. Athletes Gabriel Bandeira, Ana Karolina, Debora Carneiro and Felipe Vila Real made the time of 3min51s23.

The Brazilian team was favored by the elimination of the Russians, who even came in third place, but were disqualified. The organization did not disclose the reason for the punishment, but the third athlete on the Russian team remained in the water after swimming and apparently touched the edge of the pool. Therefore, the broadcast graph even showed that Russia had completed the race before the fourth swimmer reached the end.

Gabriel, on the other hand, shone by setting a record, the individual of the 100m free from class S14 when nailing 51s11. He thus left behind the previous mark of 51s52 of british Reece Dunn. This was only possible because the swimmer from Praia Clube, from Belo Horizonte, was the first to swim across Brazil, starting from the sound signal.

Gabriel also won his third medal in Tokyo. Before, it had been gold in the 100m butterfly S14 and silver in the 200m freestyle S14, becoming one of the highlights of Brazil in this edition of the Paralympics. He still swims the 100m freestyle, now as world record holder, the 100m backstroke and the 200 medley.

Great Britain won gold with a time of 3min40s63, a new world record, and Australia took silver with a time of 3min46s38.

how was the test

Who opened the race for Brazil was Gabriel Bandeira, who made a great start and delivered in first place. Ana Karolina swam in the second half, but Australia turned in first, leaving the Brazilian behind.

Debora entered the third round and Brazil finished the race with Felipe, who swam to reach the podium. The team had qualified for the final with the same swimmers, with a time of 3min52s91, in fourth place.

Last Thursday, another Brazilian quartet entered the pool in Tokyo and won the bronze medal in the 4×50 meter freestyle relay up to 20 points, with Daniel Dias, Patrícia Pereira dos Santos, Joana Maria and Talisson Glock.

With this swimming medal, Brazil now totals 22 in the Tokyo Paralympics. There are six gold, five silver and 11 bronze. There are already five conquered this Saturday: two were in athletics, with Thalita Simplicio’s silver in the T11 400m dash and Julyana da Silva’s bronze in the F57 class of the discus throw. There were also two other bronzes, by Cátia Oliveira in classes 1 and 2 of table tennis, and by Lúcia Araújo, in the under-57kg judo category.

Also in this Saturday’s swimming finals, the American Jessica Long won the 25th medal of her career in the Paralympics. She was consecrated three-time Paralympic champion in the 200m medley SM8 (for athletes with lack of motor coordination, movement disorder in the legs, one of the able arms, or lack of limbs, with low grade) with a time of 2min41s49.

Phelipe Rodrigues was fourth in the 100m freestyle in the S10 class, Susana Schnarndorf finished eighth in the 150m medley of the SM4 and Roberto Alcalde was seventh in the 100m breaststroke of the SB5.