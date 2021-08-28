Brazilian who became a millionaire with Dogecoin says he will buy as much as he can from another cryptocurrency

The Brazilian Glauber Contessoto, who recently became famous for becoming a millionaire with Dogecoin, has become a sensation not only here, but in different cryptocurrency communities around the world. Now, Contessoto’s new bet is Cardano (ADA).

Last week, on the 22nd, the 33-year-old investor, who lives in Los Angeles, gave an interview to CNBC, talking about his investment plans in the future and why he has his eye on Cardano.

According to the investor, he wants to “go with everything” in another cryptocurrency. His choice is the Cardano blockchain project, the ADA token, which launched in 2017 and has recently become the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, behind only Ether and Bitcoin.

Contessoto has made it clear that he has no plans to sell his Dogecoin cryptocurrencies, but that he will focus on buying Ada.

“I’m going to start buying as much Cardano as is humanly possible with whatever money I start earning from now on.”

XRP

Not only in interviews, but Glauber is also demonstrating his support for Cardano (and other cryptocurrencies) on his social networks. He recently posted on Twitter which will be the top 5 cryptocurrencies in the world in his opinion, listing Dogecoin in first place, followed by Ripple’s Ethereum, Bitcoin, Cardado and XRP.

Glauber, who recently rejoiced the Dogecoin rally that helped him recoup some of the money he lost from the currency’s devaluation a few weeks ago, isn’t the only one excited about Cardano.

In fact, investors are quite excited about the recent appreciation of the Ada which surprised a lot of people and placed the currency in a position in the top 3 biggest cryptos in the sector.

However, it’s worth noting here that betting everything on a single cryptocurrency is pretty risky, so unless you’re also a Bitcoin millionaire.

With this it is always important to remember that you need to do your own research and not just copy other investors’ strategy.

The cryptomarket is volatile and requires a lot of knowledge for an investment safe it’s trustable.