Bruna Costa secures medal in table tennis

Athlete Bruna Costa will take the podium in the table tennis class 10 (for walking athletes who have few locomotor restrictions) in the Tokyo Paralympics. This Friday, she won her second game in Group B, secured first place in the bracket and advanced straight to the semifinals. Thus, he will leave Japan at least with the bronze medal, as in this edition of the event there will be no dispute for third place in the modality.

Before Tzu Yu Lin, from Taiwan, Bruna Costa triumphed with the score of 3 sets to 0. Even with some difficulty, she closed the three games with partials of 11/8 in the first, 11/8 in the second and 11/7 in the third. It’s your second win in Paralympics, because it beat the Australian Melissa tapper, also 3 to 0, in the debut.

Thus, it will be the third Paralympic medal in Bruna Costa’s career. She, after all, was bronze in the individual and doubles at the Rio Games, in 2016. But now, of course, she will try to surpass the performance presented at home. For that, in the semifinals, he will seek to beat the winner of the confrontation between the Turkish Merve Demir and the Taiwanese Tien Shiau-Wen. This appointment is scheduled for Sunday, from 1:40 am (Brasilia time).

In turn, the Brazilian Paulo Sérgio Salmin Filho was eliminated by the German kisser Schnake in the round of 16 of class 7 (for walking athletes) of table tennis in the Paralympics from Tokyo. For this, he was defeated by 3 sets to 0. Thus, is disqualified and does not advance in the medal fight in Japan.

In the group stage, the athlete lost to the Chinese Shuo Yan 3-0, and beat the Croatian Peacock jozic 3-2 in an exciting match. The round of 16 was a sort of repechage, with only two clashes. And with the defeat, he doesn’t join the Brazilian Israel Stroh in the quarterfinals.

In the first set, Paulo had a well balanced game, but the German won the partial by 12/10. The athlete was unable to maintain the level of performance in the second game, and conceded a victory with great advantage, by 11/3. In the third set, he struggled to try to take the match to the fourth set, however, it didn’t work for the Brazilian. Bjoern won the last leg by 9/11, ending the match 3-0.

Millena França dos Santos went into action this Friday in Tokyo in Group C, in class 7 (for walking athletes), and was defeated by 3 sets to 0 by South Korean Seongok Kim. The opponent had ease during the three games, ending the game with the partials of 11/4, in the first, 11/1, in the second, and 11/3, in the third. Unable to resist the high level of the Asian, the Brazilian accumulates another defeat, having previously lost to Chinese Rui Wang by 3-0.