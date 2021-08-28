Businessman arrives in Brazil and Mazzuco forwards hiring Uruguayan striker

The pressure on the work of Fernando Diniz increases every day at Santos. The coach can’t make the team trustworthy on the field, the oscillations are frequent and the crowd is already starting to take the commander’s foot. However, the coach remains in the position and the board immediately tried to pass on the confidence in the coaching staff before the game against Flamengo.









Last Thursday night (26), the portal Sports Gazette reported that Peixe refused an offer from Saudi Arabia for the striker Marine. Despite still having financial problems, the São Paulo club understood that it would be a very significant loss not to have the main attacking player for the remainder of the season.

Who is quoted to reach Peixão is the striker Federico Martinez, which is leaving Liverpool Montevideo. According to information from the journalist Sebas Giovanelli, the athlete’s manager is in Brazil to close an agreement with the Santos board. Mazzuco would be directly participating in the negotiations.

At 25, the forward is versatile and can play on the sides, but he can also play centrally. In 45 games at Liverpool Uruguay, the player scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists. Thus, the ‘gringo’ participated in 27 goals; quite significant numbers for an athlete who regularly acts as a “reference”.

Before Liverpool-URU, he also went through Independiente and Rosario Central, both teams from Argentina. For now, Santos management has not yet commented on the possible hiring, but the news is already stirring up Alvinegro fans on social networks.