Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera are no longer together, says Léo Dias

Not pleasant news for the couple’s fans Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro. According to Léo Dias, columnist for Metrópoles, the actors put an end to the relationship. According to the journalist’s sources, for their friends, they no longer hide that they don’t use the engagement ring.

According to Dias, Caio Castro left the apartment of Grazi Massafera, ex-wife of Cauã Reymond, in the Marvelous City and has already returned to São Paulo. The communicator made it clear that rumors of the relationship crisis began earlier this year, however, the advisors of both celebrities denied.

Léo Dias, former presenter of Fofocalizador, sought out Caio Castro’s employees as soon as he learned of the separation, however, they made fun of the situation and denied the end. Reinforcing once again that Massafera and the actor remained happy and dating. So far the stars have not confirmed the end of the relationship.

What causes more strangeness in the story, is that the journalist’s sources revealed that an old affair of Caio Castro is coming back with the famous. The former couple would even have already scheduled a possible meeting. The columnist intends to reveal the girl’s identity this Saturday (28).

On social networks, the ex-couple was already appearing much less than usual. Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera appear together for the last time, playing in a video posted on August 7th. The relationship began in 2019, the two traveled a lot, took several tours and it was at the Rock in Rio festival that everyone confirmed that the actors were together.

Before dating Grazi Massafera, Caio Castro dated other celebrities. The relationship with Maria Casadevall, her romantic partner in the soap opera Amor à Vida (Globo), lasted only about 2 years. With Isis Valverde it was lightning, the romance began and ended in 2010, it all started on account of the soap opera Tititi.

Monique Alfradique and Caio Castro have also stayed. Another actress who joined the list, not escaping the actor’s seduction, was Sophie Charllote. The former couple met backstage in Malhação in 2008 and lasted about 3 months. Dandara Mariana, who has also acted with Isis Valverde, was Caio’s secret boyfriend before his relationship with Grazi Massafera.

Grazi Massafera dated Alan Passos, model and former participant of Big Brother Brasil 5, the relationship came to an end in 2007. After 3 months, she started dating Cauã Reymond and they moved in together. A few years later, Sofia Massafera, the artists’ first child, was born, a year after the girl’s birth, the relationship ended. Businessman Patrick Bulus also conquered the heart of the actress and former sister, in 2019 they ended their quick relationship.