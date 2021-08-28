Caio Castro’s “New” Love is Brazilian and star of Netflix India

The Leo Dias column exclusively revealed that the relationship between Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera came to an end. And now this columnist will count with whom the actor is already having a new affair. The queue moved fast and the artist is about to meet again Larissa Bonesi, Brazilian actress and model, star of Netflix India. The girl is already packed for Brazil and will arrive next Monday (8/30), in São Paulo, to meet with the heartthrob of Globo.

Larissa is 31 years old, is also a model and has a very strong genius. She is one of the leading names in the Indian movie Penthouse, recently released by Netflix. In her Instagram account, the young woman currently has about 440 thousand followers. She is well known for her work in the Telugu film industry in India.

Her journey in the film industry began with her appearance as a dancer alongside two well-known Bollywood actors: Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, in the romantic comedy Desi Boyz.

End with Grazi

About to complete two years together, Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera ended their relationship. To friends, he has already shown that he is no longer wearing the engagement ring. The column found that the actor left the actress’ apartment in Rio and returned to São Paulo.

Rumors of crisis in the relationship began earlier this year, but all crises were denied by their respective advisors.

That week, as soon as the column learned of the end, it went back to looking for Caio’s team, who laughed at the situation and said they would still be together.