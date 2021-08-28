Caldeirão: Boninho celebrates the result of Marcos Mion’s first recording | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram @boninho Boninho celebrates the result of Marcos Mion’s first recording

The “bromance” between Boninho and Marcos Mion continues to draw attention on social networks. After Mion’s first recording in command of “Caldeirão”, on Thursday (26), Globo’s director celebrated the result.

Boninho stated that the end of the program, which will be shown on September 4, will be surprising. “First day of recording! It was fun, special and with a surprising ending. Caldeirão @tvglobo day 4 we’ll see each other”, said the director.



Through the stories, Marcos Mion was also moved by the debut. The presenter presented Boninho with a sandal and heard from his friend that the premiere’s mission was accomplished. “I’m really happy to be with this guy here,” Mion commented.

During the day, the new Globo presenter showed behind the scenes of the premiere and even received flowers from Boninho.

Marcos Mion on Globo

Marcos Mion was hired by Rede Globo on August 6, 2021. The network’s initial intention is that the presenter will lead “Caldeirão” until the end of the year, replacing Luciano Huck, and then continue dedicating himself to projects at Multishow. The exchange of chairs took place after Fausto Silva announced his move to Band.

Mion’s arrival at Globo Studios, however, has yielded great moments for the presenter’s fans. Excited about the new house, he has been sharing most of the moments on his social networks. Recently, for example, he met José Bonifácio Brasil de Oliveira, better known as Boninho, to celebrate his migration to the network.

On another occasion, the communicator showed a reception he received at Estúdios Globosat, which was entitled to a sound car and much more. “Look at that, there’s a sound car with balloons. I have reception! Multishow, I love you Multishow! Didi is there, they took her from São Paulo, look what a reunion, first on MTV, now on Multishow”, he said, visibly moved in Instagram stories.

Marcos Mion will debut on “Caldeirão” from September 4th. He, who was very successful in command of “A Fazenda 12”, left Record TV after ten years at the station. The hiring of the presenter by Globo, however, happens amid an imbroglio with Netflix, since he was hired by the platform to produce documentaries for streaming.