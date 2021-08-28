Camila Cabello clarifies rumor that started on TikTok about dating Shawn Mendes; watch!

Camilla Cabello continues to be “señorita”, and intends to remain that way for now… In the last week, several internet users began to speculate that the singer would have become engaged to her boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes. However, this Thursday (26), during his participation on the talk show “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon“, the star was quick to clarify that this is not the case.

The story started last week. Camila Cabello unpretentiously posted a video on TikTok dancing her current single, “Don’t Go Yet”. Fans, tuned in, soon noticed that the artist was wearing a diamond ring on her finger that brides usually put on. The presenter Jimmy Fallon went straight and wanted to know then if Shawn Mendes had asked his beloved in marriage. “No, he didn’t ask, and I’m not engaged”, guaranteed the singer.

@camilacabellojust showin u my daily work out routine♬ Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello



Cabello further explained that the situation was just a botched act, as she had no idea what it meant. “I swear to God, I don’t know which hand the engagement ring is in, so sometimes I’ll just put it on my ring finger”, he stated. “I mean, I’d really like you to enlighten me — which hand is the engagement hand? Because I do not know. My parents are married​​and they both lost the ring. Literally, my mom couldn’t tell me either. She could save me from all this, but she doesn’t because she doesn’t know either!”, Camila amused.

But for those who want to see the star living a true fairy tale, no problem! On September 3rd, Camila Cabello debuts a new version of the classic “Cinderela” on Prime Video. “You can expect to feel empowered, inspired, laugh a lot and feel like dancing and singing. It’s a new version of ‘Cinderella’, it’s a completely different story and it’s been adapted for 2021. It’s the empowered, confident and ambitious version of Cinderella.”, anticipated the artist in an interview with Hugo Gloss. In the exclusive chat, she also talked about her new professional era, quarantine and the criticism she received about her body.