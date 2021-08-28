Camila Queiroz has difficulties with sex scenes

Camila Queiroz returned to Globo’s evenings last Tuesday night (24), with the rerun of secret truths. In the plot, the actress lived the protagonist of the story, model Angel, responsible for hot and tense scenes.

In an interview with Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the global star highlighted some difficult moments that she had to face during the recordings. “The entire sequel to the last chapter, when Carolina [a mãe de Angel, vivida por Drica Moraes] discover everything [o romance da filha com o marido, Alex, encarnado por Rodrigo Lombardi], it was very delicate. I wouldn’t say the most difficult, but it took a lot from all of us. I think Angel’s first pink book too”, he said.

Camila Queiroz also stated that she faced other problems with the recording of sex scenes for the Emmy International winning plot. “I was much more insecure with my body and very shy too. I had great scene and directing partners who made me feel safe and comfortable doing them. I trusted the team from start to finish”, said.

Angel’s saga gained continuation. secret truths 2 is under recording, and is scheduled for release later this year, with exclusive exhibition on Globoplay’s platform. The production is now directed by Amora Mautner and has new additions to the cast.

