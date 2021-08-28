Capital vaccinates adolescents aged 15 to 17 on the 30th

The city of São Paulo will start next Monday (30) vaccination against covid-19 of young people aged 15 to 17 without comorbidities. City Hall estimates 411,662 people to be in this age group.

On the same date, teenagers from 12 to 14 years old will be able to enroll in UBSs (Basic Health Units) for the “xepa” — any doses that are left over at the end of the day.

Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one approved to date for minors.

Adolescents must be with their parents or guardian to receive the immunization. Another adult person may also accompany, provided there is written permission from a guardian. In addition, you must bring an identification document and proof of address in the city of São Paulo, which may be in the name of the parents.

Registration on the state government’s Vacina Já portal is not mandatory, but it speeds up the process.

Where to get vaccinated in São Paulo

To receive the first dose of the vaccine, the population can look for UBSs (Basic Health Units), AMAs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance), partner pharmacies, mobile stations and drive-thrus.

The closest point to the residence can be found on the city hall’s website. No scheduling required.

See hours of application stations: