Check out details of José Alfredo’s ending in ‘Império’





Império is already in the final stretch and what everyone wants to know or at least remember is what will happen to José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero). So check it out: in the last chapter the commander will discover that José Pedro (Caio Blat) formed a plot with Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and Silviano (Othon Bastos) to destroy him. The “Man in Black” will be hit by a shot fired by Caio Blat’s character at the moment everyone will be face to face. Before this scene, Maria Marta’s favorite son (Lilia Cabral) will kidnap Cristina (Leandra Leal) and ask for a good ransom to flee the country.

The three villains will take the blonde to a shed where, one day, the Medeiros family butler built his own empire. Silviano is Maurílio’s father and the butler was already married to Lilia Cabral’s character. All these details must be counted on the same day. With the help of Josué (Roberto Birindelli), ‘Zé Alfredo’ will kill Maurílio with a shot in the chest. At an opportune moment, he will hit his eldest son with the gun in the head to free Cristina.