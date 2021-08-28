Check out the first photo of Marcos Mion on the stage of the new Caldeirão · TV News

Marcos Mion only debuts as a host of Caldeirão on September 4th, but the first program was recorded on Thursday (26) and, to help publicize the attraction, Globo released the first official photo of the new hire on the stage that was previously occupied by Luciano Huck.

The image shows the former anchor of A Fazenda in front of the pulpits of the Tem or Não Tem, a painting reminiscent of the Huck era. The difference is that, now, celebrities, their families and their friends will participate in the dispute.

“What I can guarantee is joy, high spirits, laughter, rhythm, fun, a bit of madness and happiness that goes well on a Saturday afternoon,” said Mion in an interview published by Globo to the press.

john cotta/globe tv

Mion in the Got or Don’t Have scenario

Among the new formats of Caldeirão, the highlight goes to Sobe o Som, in which two famous pairs are challenged to guess successes by listening to just a few parts of the melodies. The fixed band will be led by Lucio Mauro Filho, and new instruments will be inserted into the music until they form the complete melody.

The ex-Record will present yet another version of what he did in MTV’s Worst Clips in the World. Called Isto a Globo Mostra, the painting is nothing more than Mion in a chroma-key analyzing curious and funny scenes. Now he will make fun of the new house programs.

Marcos Mion’s Cauldron opens on September 4th, after the Saturday Session. Luciano Huck, on the other hand, will take over Domingão the following day, occupying the vacancy that belonged to Fausto Silva until the first half of this year.