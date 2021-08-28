City’s Mendy to be taken into police custody after being charged with rape (Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP) French left-back Benjamin mendy, from Manchester city, stay in custody gives police, after going this Friday to a court in England, where he was formally accused for four offenses of rape and one of sexual violence, informed sources linked to the case.

On Thursday, the Manchester club announced the defender’s preventive suspension, in the face of investigations conducted by local authorities. The accusations against Mendy are based on the denunciations of three people aged 16 and over in relation to events allegedly taking place between October 2020 and August 2021, as detailed by police sources in an official statement.

In a hearing held this Friday at the courthouse in Chester, northwest England, the Public Prosecutor’s Office formally filed charges against the Manchester City player.

During the session, Mendy only came forward to give her name, age, and address. Then, it was transferred to police custody, under the condition that it remains until the next 10th, when another hearing involving the cases takes place.

In an official statement, Manchester City stated that “the matter is subject to legal process and therefore the club cannot comment further until the process is concluded”.