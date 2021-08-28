club gains 1 million followers

Manchester United has already felt the impact of the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, announced as a reinforcement of the English club this afternoon. At least in the virtual world. The return of the Portuguese to England after 12 years made the official Red Devils website “break” and generated millions of followers in less than 24 hours.

On Instagram, Manchester United had an increase of 1.1 million followers this Friday, based on data from “Social Blade”, a site that specializes in tracking statistics and analysis of social media. Until tonight, the English clubs had 44.7 million followers on the platform.

On the other hand, in the same period, Juventus had a drop of 35,300 followers after the departure of CR7. It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo is the personality with the most followed profile on Instagram, with 334 million followers — he is only behind the official account of the social network itself.

In another “Cristiano Ronaldo effect”, Manchester United’s official website went off the air for a few moments after the announcement of the star’s return.

Back home

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the club that made him the best player in the world for the first time. The comeback this season was marked by a “hat” at rival Manchester City.

Hired from Sporting in 2003, when he was 18 years old, the striker emerged on the world stage with the United shirt and, in addition to individual awards, won the Champions League in the 07/08 season.

CR7’s first pass at United was historic, with 118 goals in 292 games Image: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

In 2009, he then became the owner of the most expensive signing in football history by signing with Real Madrid. The Portuguese stayed for almost a decade in Spain before seeking a new challenge at Juventus.

In Italian football, CR7 continued to shine and won five titles with the Juve shirt in the last three seasons.

Now, the star has the challenge of replacing the starred United, from Pogba, Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and company, once again among the world powers of football.