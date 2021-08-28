Cobra Kai is renewed for Season 5 by Netflix

The nostalgic action series Snake Kai, which continues the franchise events karate Kid from the perspective of former antagonist Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), will have a fifth season. Renewal announcement by Netflix arrives a few months before the fourth year of the series, which debuts in December on the streaming platform. The information is from the Collider

Set 30 years after the films of Karate Kid, Snake Kai rekindles the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Narrated from the perspective of the former antagonist, the plot shows the two reopening their dojos and teaching karate to a new generation.