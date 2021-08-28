Cobra Kai is renewed for Season 5 by Netflix

The nostalgic action series Snake Kai, which continues the franchise events karate Kid from the perspective of former antagonist Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), will have a fifth season. Renewal announcement by Netflix arrives a few months before the fourth year of the series, which debuts in December on the streaming platform. The information is from the Collider
Set 30 years after the films of Karate Kid, Snake Kai rekindles the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Narrated from the perspective of the former antagonist, the plot shows the two reopening their dojos and teaching karate to a new generation.
Snake Kai back in 2021 for Netflix. The platform announced on its social networks that the fourth season of the series will arrive in December, yet without a specific day. The production appeared in 2018 in the YouTube, but was bought by the platform of streaming in 2020. All three seasons are now available on streaming, and the fourth year will be released in December 2021.
