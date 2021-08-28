Cobra Kai is renewed for Season 5 by Netflix

The story continues!

Even though the fourth season of Snake Kai doesn’t arrive until December, according to Variety, the Netflix wasted no time and has already renewed the series for a fifth season, which should start shooting later this year.

Having a modest debut as an original series from Youtube, Snake Kai became a worldwide phenomenon upon arriving on Netflix during its third season. In the plot we follow a continuation of the history of the films Karate Kid, as well as a new legacy for the characters we meet in the movies.

Just like the previous ones, the 4th season of Snake Kai should have 10 episodes, and the title of the first has already been confirmed as “Let’s Begin”. In the plot we will see the 51st All-Valley Karate Tournament and it is he who will decide everything in this classic rivalry, after all, whoever wins will stay with the dojo, while the loser will have to leave town.

Acclaimed by critics and fans, Cobra Kai has been nominated for an Emmy four times. The show was created by Josh heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Scholossberg, who also serves as an executive producer. Josh Heald, Susan Ekins, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett are also executive producers of the series.

