Companies announce flights connecting Parnaíba, Barreirinhas and Jericoacoara

Photo: Hérlon Moraes

Gol Linhas Aéreas and Voepass Linhas Aéreas announced a partnership for the launch of Rota das Emoções flights, which cover tourist destinations in Parnaíba (Piauí), Barreirinhas (Maranhão) and Jericoacoara (Ceará). The flights will depart from Fortaleza, Ceará, and will connect the capitals São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI), all of them in connection with the national network of Gol.

The flights start the summer season from December 5th and the new operations will be carried out by Voepass aircraft, model ATR72-600, which has a capacity for 70 passengers.

The commercialization of flights will start in the next few days, through the distribution channels of GOL Linhas Aéreas and VOEPASS, in addition to travel agencies.

According to the manager of the Tourism portfolio in Piauí, Carina Camara, still in 2019, during the Tourism Exhibition of Rota das Emoções, held in Parnaíba, there was the first articulation on flights.

“We articulate about the matter in the presence of Governor Wellington Dias and the representative of the air taxi company Passaredo (Voepass). The Rota das Emoções is a tourist route that includes the main tourist destinations on the coast of Piauí and the states of Ceará and Maranhão, and has been growing even more in this resumption of the sector, with flights, it will gain a great boost to attract new tourists. We are very happy with this news”, he concludes.

Gol’s strategy is to maintain its commitment to expanding its network and capacity. “Gol is investing even more in the regional air transport market, supporting local economic development and strengthening our operations. VOEPASS is our main partner, serving 33 destinations in Brazil in a business model that proves to be complementary and efficient for companies”, says Paulo Kakinoff, CEO of Gol.

From the Newsroom

[email protected]