Competition in the defense and dilemma in the attack: the alternatives are set for Renato to climb Mengão

This Saturday (27), Mengão faces Santos, on Via Belmiro and after tests and normal performance in training this Friday (27), defender Léo Pereira was released by the medical department Rubro-Negro and is available for the match valid for the 18th round of Brasileirão. The information is from Globoesporte.com.









With the return of Léo Pereira, the tendency is for the player to resume his starting position, occupied by Bruno Viana in the game against Grêmio. Before the injury, the pair called on by Renato in the center of the defense was formed by Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira. With the confidence he acquired with the coach, the recovery should maintain the space conquered by shirt 4 from Gávea.

However, the Most Wanted will have a heavy embezzlement. Bruno Henrique is out of the match because of an injury to his right thigh during the match against Grêmio. With that, the gap left by the player must be occupied by Michael or Vitinho, options that Renato has for the sector.

With that, Mengão, who goes on the field to face Santos, must have the likely squad: Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira (Bruno Viana) and Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Diego, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Michael (Vitinho) and Gabigol.