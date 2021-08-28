CONSISTENT, BOTAFOGO BEATS CORITIBA LEADER AWAY FROM HOME AND ENTERS THE G-4 OF SERIES B

FIRE!!! O Botafogo won a giant result this Friday by defeating the leader Coritiba per 1 to 0 in Couto Pereira, for the 21st round of the Serie B. The second win away from home led Glorioso to the G-4, now occupying fourth place, with 35 points. The stove only leaves the case zone in this round if the Nautical (33) beat Vitória, on Sunday, in Recife.

Even playing away from home and against the isolated leader, Botafogo had a good first half, betting on the speed and movement of the men in front. There weren’t many chances to score in the initial stage, but Glorioso was more incisive. At 27, came the play that would be the previous goal that would decide the game: Warley crossed from the right, Rafael Navarro tried to head, but didn’t catch as he wanted and the ball left without danger.

Botafogo’s goal came in the 37th minute. Chay was smart, got out of the way, waited for the right time and crossed to Rafael Navarro, who quickly attacked the space on the second pole and headed with category, taking it off the goalkeeper and making it 1-0. managed to scare: at 39, Igor Paixão made the wall, Waguininho kicked and goalkeeper Diego Loureiro had to work, palming the right corner.

Coritiba, of course, came back from the break attacking more and put a lot of pressure on Botafogo. However, the Alvinegra defense managed to hold on and neutralize the home team’s attacks. Glorioso, by the way, still had a chance to expand in the 25th minute, with a shot from afar by Pedro Castro that took a lot of danger, coming close to the left post. The pressure from Coxa went on until the end, but Botafogo knew how to defend themselves and secured three more important points.

Botafogo’s upcoming games

Botafogo returns to play away from home in the next round, Saturday, September 4th, at 7:30 pm, against the rowing, at Baenão Stadium, in Belém. Afterwards, he plays two games in a row at Nilton Santos Stadium, against Londoner, the 11th, and Nautical, still no date set by the CBF.

DATASHEET

CORITIBA 0 X 1 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Couto Pereira

Date-Time: 08/27/2021 – 9:30 pm

Referee: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Assistants: Éder Alexandre (SC) and Gizeli Casaril (SC)

VAR: José Claudio Rocha Filho (SP)

Income and audience: closed gates

Yellow cards: Henrique, Val, Waguininho and Guilherme Biro (CTB); Warley (BOT)

Red cards: –

Goals: Rafael Navarro 37’/1ºT (0-1)

CORITIBA: Wilson; Natanael (Igor Inocêncio 23’/2ºT), Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro (Romário 37’/2ºT); Willian Farias, Val (Gui Azevedo 37’/2ºT) and Robinho (Rafinha 23’/2ºT); Waguininho, Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão – Coach: Gustavo Morínigo.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Jonathan Silva (Luís Oyama 14’/2ºT); Barreto, Pedro Castro and Chay (Ricardinho 37’/2ºT); Warley (Ênio 37’/2ºT), Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura 37’/2ºT) and Marco Antônio – Technician: Enderson Moreira.