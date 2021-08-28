Copa Airlines transports the most international passengers in Brazil

Copa Airlines has just completed 74 years of a history of great achievements and innovation in the global airline industry, being the company that transports the most international passengers in Brazil.





With a recognized service of excellence, which includes first-class and super-comfortable aircraft, unique punctuality and differentiated benefits for its passengers, Copa remains firm in its purpose of connecting the Americas, promoting unforgettable experiences for its passengers.

And the numbers corroborate that the company, over time, conquered an extremely loyal audience. According to data from Anac (National Civil Agency), the company is already the leader in the transport of passengers on international flights in Brazil. “In the first half of 2021 alone, we transported more than 174 thousand people in the country, a result that already points to a resumption of international tourism”, celebrates Carlos Antunes, Regional Sales Manager of Copa Airlines for Mercosur.

Companies operating in the tourism sector experienced one of the worst crises of all time due to the pandemic. Now, with the advance of vaccination against covid-19, the prospect is for a high demand in the second half of this year. “We believe that both leisure and corporate travel should return to the Brazilians’ radar, especially when we talk about destinations like Mexico and the USA”, reiterates Antunes.

By Copa Airlines Press Office



