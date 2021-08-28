Corinthians announces the signing of goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, considered the tallest in Brazil

Corinthians confirmed this Friday afternoon the hiring of goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, 22, who was linked to Internacional until last week. He signs until December 2023 and will join the main cast.

“The feeling is the best possible. Corinthians is one of the biggest clubs in Brazil. For me, the expectation is the best possible to be able to play and play my best football here”, said the goalkeeper, in a statement to the Corinthians official website.

The goalkeeper’s arrival was anticipated by the My Timon still this week. At 2.04m, Carlos is considered the tallest goalkeeper in Brazil (eight centimeters taller than Cássio) and was excited to work alongside Gigante.

“For me, being beside Cassio is a huge emotion. At the age of 10, 12, I saw Cassio playing the Worlds and, today, being beside him is very special for me. He’s an idol and I have a lot to learn from him”, he emphasized.

The search by the board of Alvinegra for the goalkeeper is related to the fact that Caique França does not renew his contract at the end of the year. Corinthians’ idea is to let Caique, who is already 26, experience his career in a place where he can have a chance to play. Something that won’t happen at Parque São Jorge, where Cássio has owned the position for ten seasons. At 19, Matheus Donelli will be worked for the future.

Despite his stature, Carlos Miguel is considered by the Corinthians board of directors to be a quick goalkeeper with good decision-making in low balls. At Diego Aguirre’s Internacional, he was the third goalkeeper, as Daniel is the starter and Marcelo Lomba is the immediate reserve.

In the first half, Carlos Miguel defended Boa Esporte during the Minas Gerais Championship. He had already worn the Santa Cruz shirt last season. In both passages it was borrowed.

Corinthians goalkeepers from January 2022 will be: Cássio, Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli and Guilherme Castellani. In the last four months of 2021, Caique França will be together in CT.

