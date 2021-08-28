Corinthians announces the signing of striker Roger Guedes

The wait is over. This Friday, Corinthians finally announced the hiring of striker Roger Guedes. The player is Timon’s third reinforcement of the season. Besides him, Renato Augusto and Giuliano have also arrived at CT Joaquim Grava.

Roger Guedes signed with Corinthians after getting the break with Shandong Luneng of China last Monday. He arrived by car at Parque São Jorge, complete with a siren, and was welcomed by President Duilio Monteiro Alves and the entire top management.

Preparation for the announcement began at 9:30 am this Friday. On its Twitter profile, Corinthians posted a tweet, which appeared to be the arrival of Roger Guedes, and which left social networks in a state of attention.

Reproduction/Twitter

Later, around 11am, it was Corinthians’ turn to reappear on their social networks. Timão released a video with the club’s driver, Chicão, in the famous white Onix that seeks players. The club employee, however, said he would be looking for a “high-performance car” before showing up at a BMW dealership.

At 3 pm, Corinthians opened a live on its official profile on Instagram. In it, the club registered the moment of the arrival of Roger Guedes at Parque São Jorge, greeting the president Duilio Monteiro Alves and Roberto de Andrade. Minutes later, the club moved its social networks to make the announcement official.

Reproduction/Instagram

Reproduction/Twitter

Corinthians’ interest in the player was reported for the first time this year on July 16th. The next day, the forward posted a video watching the duel between Timon and Atlético-MG, giving even more space for the crowd to get excited about a possible coming.

About a month ago, Roger Guedes rekindled the Corinthians fans. The player commented on two old publications by Fábio Santos. Later that day, the My Timon reported an advance between the player’s fatigue and the Chinese club to define the termination. The next day, Roger Guedes spoke about the club in a live with the realtor, Luiz de Oliveira Neto.

Roger Guedes started his professional career in 2014 at Criciúma. In April 2016, he transferred to Palmeiras. Afterwards, he was loaned to Atlético-MG for a season. In July 2018, however, it was negotiated with Shandong Luneng.

