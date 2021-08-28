Corinthians does the last training session this Friday before the match against Grêmio; see possible lineup

Corinthians ended this Friday afternoon’s training week focused on the match against Grêmio. At CT Joaquim Grava, Sylvinho conducted the team’s last training session before the trip to Porto Alegre.

The day started with a warm-up on Camp 4, followed by a passing activity. Afterwards, in the Field, the coach conducted a tactical training with confrontation and in a reduced space. The work also focused on adjusting the positioning and movement of the team in different game situations.

Finally, some players from the squad remained after the end of the activity to train set-piece kicks, both defensive and offensive.

Right-back Fagner (pain in his right calf) and midfielder Adson (injured at the end of the last match, against Athletico Paranaense) did not participate in training and were cut from the list of related for this weekend’s duel.

Thus, a probable line-up of the alvinegra team has: Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Cantillo and Roni; Gustavo Mosquito, Giuliano and Jô.

My Timon

On Saturday, Timão takes the field at 9 pm, at Arena do Grêmio, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

See more at: Corinthians and CT Joaquim Grava Training.