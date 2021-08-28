Corinthians focuses on Willian and doesn’t consider Manchester United’s Cavani

Manchester United’s center forward, from England, the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani painted as a possible reinforcement for Corinthians in the coming days. The player, currently the owner of the Red Devils jersey number 7, should lose space in the squad with the arrival of the star Cristiano Ronaldo and, therefore, a return to South American football was considered. The information was published by journalist Chris Winterburn.

O UOL Sport spoke with people close to President Duilio Monteiro Alves and heard that the information is not valid. Cavani also has a one-year contract with Manchester United, is open in European football and, if he doesn’t stay in England, he should look for another club in the Old Continent.

Corinthians is currently negotiating with Willian, from Arsenal, and believes it will be successful in signing him. The attacking midfielder does not want to stay in London, he still gives priority to staying in Europe, but he sees a return to the club that revealed him as a viable possibility.

In past weeks, the Corinthians board explained that it intended to make two or three signings. The club has already closed with Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Roger Guedes, Carlos Miguel and should announce the lateral João Pedro in the coming days. In a serious financial crisis, Alvinegro should no longer search the soccer market.