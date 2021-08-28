Corinthians hires Carlos Miguel, 2.04 meters goalkeeper: “Gigante is Cassio”

This Friday, Corinthians hired goalkeeper Carlos Miguel. The 22-year-old player’s bond with Timão lasts until December 2023, when the term of President Duilio Monteiro Alves will expire.

Carlos Miguel is a graduate of Internacional’s youth teams and was promoted to the main Colorado team in 2018.

The Rio archer is 2.04 meters tall and is known as “the tallest goalkeeper in Brazil”.



In addition to Inter, the new reinforcement for the Alvinegro goal went through two loans: Santa Cruz and Boa Esporte. The athlete managed to terminate his contract with in the South and, therefore, arrived at the São Paulo club free of charge.

“The feeling is the best possible. Corinthians is one of the biggest clubs in Brazil. For me, the expectation is the best possible to be able to play and play my best football here”, commented the goalkeeper.

“For me, being with Cassio is a huge emotion. When I was 10, 12 years old, I saw Cássio playing the Worlds and, today, being by his side is very special for me. He’s an idol and I have a lot to learn from him”, he added, to the club’s official website.

When talking about Cassio’s nickname, known as Gigante, Carlos Miguel played with his own stature.

“giant is just Cassio. He is gigantic, there is no comparison”.

Carlos Miguel should be in the cast along with Cassio and Matheus Donelli. Goalkeepers Guilherme Pezão and Caique França should say goodbye at the end of the year.

