Corinthians rejects Bordeaux proposal by Raul Gustavo; player’s wish weighed

Corinthians rejected the proposal of Bordeaux, France, by defender Raul Gustavo. The French club had increased the value of the investment to 2 million euros (R$12.4 million) for 50% of the defender’s pass, after having an offer rejected last week, but the club chose to stay with the athlete. The information was released by Ge and confirmed by My Timon.

Owner of 90% of Raul’s rights, Corinthians saw the move as a good deal aimed at a future sale of the defender in European football, since I would continue with 40% of the pass in the current molds. The need to have a defender available on the bench and the player’s willingness to remain at the club weighed in the decision.

Currently, only the left-hander has been available to make up for the possible absence of João Victor and Gil, which would aggravate the issue in case of departure. With the permanence, at least in the beginning, the team does not need to go to the market.

In all, the shirt 34 has 12 matches for Timão, being six wins, one draw and five losses. Raul was responsible for scoring two goals in the Campeonato Paulista, the first in the derby against Santos – with a lot of emotion and tribute to his sister – and the other against Inter de Limeira.

