Corinthians rejects Olympiacos offer for full-back Lucas Piton; see details

Corinthians rejected an offer from Olympiacos for left-back Lucas Piton. The player became the target of the Greeks in the final stretch of the transfer window and it was an exit given as almost certain, but the board of Alvinegra found the value of 1.5 million euros (about R$ 9 million) far below the desired level.

The proposal information was given by Ge it’s the My Timon confirmed that Corinthians rejected the onslaught of the Europeans. With the European window closing, Piton’s stay is likely for the second half.

Piton has lost some games and training recently. In some of them, the club claimed pain in the lower back for the player. He resumed work with his teammates on Wednesday, but missed another training session with the group on Thursday. The athlete has not acted since the 27th of June.

In early July, the Italian journalist Nicolo Schira revealed that the Cagliari, Italian first division club, opened talks to sign Piton. Shortly thereafter, his name was linked to the Fiorentina.

Despite the various speculations and searches, mainly by Italian clubs, Corinthians does not want to give up the shirt 6 for values ​​below what it expects to profit from the lateral, formed in the base of Alvinegra.

Owner of dual nationality, Lucas Piton is one of the club’s greatest assets. Your termination fine for international transfers revolves around 35 million euros. His contract with Corinthians extends to December 31, 2022.

