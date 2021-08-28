Corinthians visits Grmio to keep winning streak at the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians is going to Porto Alegre to visit Grêmio this Saturday, at Arena do Grêmio, at 9 pm, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. Coming from two victories in the competition, Timão is looking to score the third consecutive victory, a feat that would have been unprecedented since Sylvinho took over the team.

With 24 points won, the team alvinegra is currently sixth in the table, but will not win positions even in case of victory this weekend, as Flamengo, fifth, has 28. Grêmio, in turn, is the first team within the relegation zone, in 17th place, with 16 points.

It is worth remembering that forward Roger Guedes, announced as a reinforcement at the club on Friday, has not yet had his situation regularized to debut in the competition.

O My Timon detailed the match below for you, fans, to know everything about the game. Check out!

Holders!

Sylvinho will be without right-back Fagner (pain in his right calf) and midfielder Adson (trauma suffered at the end of the last match, against Athletico Paranaense). Thus, a probable line-up of the alvinegra team has: Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Cantillo and Roni; Gustavo Mosquito, Giuliano and Jô.

Corinthians starting lineup possible My Timon

on the whistle

Ricardo Marques Ribeiro was chosen by the CBF to referee the match. He will be assisted by Guilherme Dias Camilo and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza at the flags, while the responsible for the video referee is Emerson de Almeida Ferreira.

How to watch?

The match will be broadcast exclusively on the channel Premiere.

It is also possible to follow the game in real time from the My Timon. Here, the move by move starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 20:00, and the fans have access to exclusive comments, photos and videos, in addition to being able to interact with other Corinthians fans.

See more at: Brazilian Championship.