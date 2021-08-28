Coronavac doubles antibodies in those who have had covid-19

A study by researchers at the Chongqing Medical University, in China, showed that the Coronavac vaccine, by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac against Covid-19, manufactured in Brazil by the Butantan Institute, is capable of doubling the amount of antibodies in those who already had the disease and multiplying by 4.4 times the level of immunoglobulin IgG, the information comes from Agência Brasil.

Neutralizing antibodies are responsible for fighting an eventual reinfection by SARS-CoV-2. IgG, on the other hand, is linked to the body’s defense process in which the immunoglobulins found in the bloodstream act, which plays a fundamental role in preventing viral reinfection.

The research was carried out with 85 patients recovered from Covid-19, the data were disclosed in Cell Discovery, which is part of the British group Nature. Study participants were between 3 and 84 years old and had contracted the disease in early 2020.

According to the survey results, the level of neutralizing antibodies among people who took Covid-19, which was 36 a day before the first dose, rose until it reached 108 two weeks after the second dose. In the control group, this indicator reached 56 – that is, the amount of neutralizing antibodies generated by the vaccine in those who had already been contaminated with covid-19 was double compared to those who had not had the disease.

The level of immunoglobulin IgG, which was 3.68 the day before the vaccine, rose to 47.74 two weeks after the second dose of Coronavac. It is an amount 4.4 times higher than the level of 10.81 detected in the control group.

Over the 12-month follow-up of the 85 patients analyzed, the levels of neutralizing antibodies decreased from 631 at the end of the first month to 84 in the last month. In the case of immunoglobulin IgG, the indicator dropped from 28.6 to 7.2 in the same period.







