Council recommends probation for US assassin of Robert F. Kennedy | World

A council in California recommended this Friday (27) the parole of Sirhan Sirhan, convicted in 1968 for the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, brother of former US President John F. Kennedy.

Sirhan, 77, has spent more than half a century behind bars. The council’s decision does not determine his immediate release, but opens the way for a period of review that can last up to three months and then must be reviewed by the governor of California.

Sentenced to life imprisonment, Sirhan tried to obtain parole 15 times.

This Friday, for the first time, the Los Angeles Public Ministry did not oppose the request.

Robert F. Kennedy, the younger brother of also-murdered John F. Kennedy, was shot in the early hours of June 6, 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, after giving a speech for his victory in California’s Democratic primary election, way of the presidential race.

The then senator died the next day, aged 42.

Sirhan, a native of Jerusalem and the United States since 1956, was convicted of the crime. At 24, he confessed to the murder in court but said he did not remember how it happened.

He was detained at the crime scene, gun still in hand. However, for years there had been rumors that there was a second killer.

Paul Schrade, who was with “Bobby” Kennedy during the shooting and was injured, is one of those who supported this hypothesis.

“It’s a good decision,” Schrade told AFP on Friday, minutes after the vote was published.

“I am very grateful to the parole board for giving Sirhan the opportunity to go home.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the late senator’s eleven children, has also expressed past doubts about the perpetrator of the crime.

The controversy over the case began at Sirhan’s trial, when prosecutors presented an autopsy report showing Kennedy was shot in the back. Sirhan was at the front.

In 2013, a US judge who turned down one of Sihran’s appeals rejected the version, stating that the bullet’s direction could be explained due to “chaos” and that Kennedy may have turned her head during the shooting.