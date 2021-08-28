Covid-19 latest: Anvisa and Janssen discuss booster dose; country has 761 deaths

Anvisa held, this Friday (27), a meeting with the Janssen-Cilag laboratory to discuss information on the need or not for a booster dose of the drug’s Covid-19 vaccine. In the last 24 hours, Brazil registered 761 deaths from the new coronavirus and 27,345 new cases of the disease. Know more:

10 states have a schedule to start applying the 3rd vaccine dose

Ten states already have dates set to start applying the booster dose against Covid-19 in Brazil, according to a CNN survey. Eight of them start the third dose campaign in September. Read more.

Researchers Study New Treatment Against Covid With Electrical Stimuli

A pilot study is investigating the effects of electrical stimuli on the immune system of patients with severe Covid-19 admitted to a hospital in São Paulo. Read more.

Covid: Toledo (PR) must vaccinate the entire population over 12 years old by August 31

The mayor of the city of Toledo, Paraná, said that he intends to vaccinate his entire population over 12 years of age with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by August 31st. Read more.

Brazil registers 761 deaths from Covid and more than 27 thousand new cases in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 761 deaths from the new coronavirus and 27,345 new cases of the disease in 24 hours, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) released this Friday (27). Read more.

Anvisa meets Janssen to discuss a booster dose of the Covid vaccine

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) held, this Friday (27), a meeting with the Janssen-Cilag laboratory to discuss information on the need or not for a booster dose of the drug’s Covid-19 vaccine, the single dose available from the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health. Read more.

RJ: 30,000 elderly people did not even take the first dose against Covid-19 in the capital

According to the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro, about 30,000 elderly people did not attend vaccination posts to receive even the first dose of immunizing agent against Covid-19. Read more.

Queiroga says that the passport for the vaccine is unreasonable and there is a ‘fines industry’

Minister Marcelo Queiroga criticized the requirement of proof of vaccination for people to access specific places. The measure, called the “vaccine passport”, will take effect from next Wednesday (1/9) in the city of Rio de Janeiro. Read more.

Know the status of Brazilian vaccine production against Covid-19

When it comes to fighting Covid-19, specialists from different areas, such as infectology, immunology and virology, are emphatic in saying that the more vaccines are available, the better the results will be in combating the new coronavirus. Read more.

Lack of IFA drops the productivity of Fiocruz’s Covid-19 vaccines by 46%

The shipment of vaccines against Covid-19 delivered by Fiocruz to the National Immunization Program has been falling month by month since May. The reason was the decrease in the amount of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) imported. Read more.