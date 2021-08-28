Covid-19 vaccination in Fortaleza reaches 14 year olds next Tuesday | Ceará

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of the capital also released the list of teenagers scheduled to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 next Monday (30). This Thursday (26), the immunization of this age group began, with adolescents in bed or with mobility difficulties.

Lists for this Friday (27), Saturday (28) and Sunday (29) are also available.

Check the vaccination lists in Fortaleza until the 31st of August

Scheduled for the first dose (see list)

Scheduled for the first dose (see list)

Scheduled for the first dose (see list)

Scheduled for the first dose (see list)

To check if your name is on one of the lists, follow these steps:

Click on the list of each date below. Press the “Ctrl” and “F” keys Enter your name; if it is on that date, it will be located in the list.

The names can also be consulted on the digital list released by the Municipality of Fortaleza. You must enter your full name to know if you are scheduled for the next few days.

Or even on the Vacine Já website. Thus, the system requires a CPF number, date of birth and a confirmation of characters.