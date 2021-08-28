Covid: Pandemic worsens in Rio de Janeiro serves as a warning for all of Brazil, say scientists

By
Raju Singh
-
  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Rio de Janeiro Hospital

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Increased hospitalization rate for respiratory infections means that 96% of beds in the city of Rio de Janeiro are occupied

The State of Rio de Janeiro has been in a unique situation since the pandemic began.

On the one hand, there is optimism with the advance of vaccination: many cities have already applied the first dose against covid-19 in practically the entire adult population.

On the other hand, there is concern about the arrival and rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the growth in the number of hospitalizations for respiratory infections, which triggers the warning signal from authorities and threatens the reopening plans.

“The data show a recent increase in hospitalizations among older groups. This is happening elsewhere, but in Rio de Janeiro, the situation is worse”, evaluates researcher Leonardo Bastos, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz).

