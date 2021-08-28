Covid: US spy agencies conclude that coronavirus is not ‘chemical weapon’, but fail to know origin

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

child being taken to hospital after testing positive in Texas

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Coronavirus Killed 4.5 Million People Worldwide

US intelligence agencies have come to the conclusion that the coronavirus was not designed to serve as a “chemical weapon,” but they have not been able to determine its origin.

Researchers are divided over whether the virus emerged in nature or accidentally leaked from a laboratory. The report issued by the office that coordinates the 18 US spy agencies, including the CIA, ruled out, however, that it was produced as a biological weapon.

Experts warn that time is running out to gather crucial information about the origin of the virus. China’s foreign minister criticized the report, calling it “unscientific”.

Division

The report from the Office of the Directorate of National Intelligence said there is no consensus in the US intelligence community about the most likely origin of the coronavirus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR