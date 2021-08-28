Cows take a helicopter ride in the Swiss Alps | Agribusiness

Cows took a ride in a helicopter to descend the mountains of the Swiss Alps this Friday (27).

About 10 animals left the Klausenpass region, which is 1,950 meters above sea level, to lower pastures at Urnerboden, in the central canton of Uri, where an annual cattle parade will take place.

Cow hitchhike by helicopter in the Swiss Alps. — Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

IT’S It’s normal, at this time of year, to see the cows “flying” in the sky towards the lower regions of the Alps, to participate in the parade, in a movement known as “Bodenfahrt”. The rest of the 1,000 cow herd will descend this weekend to Urnerboden.

“One reason for the helicopter transport is that we can’t get to some pastures by car. The other is that some cows are injured, so they don’t have to go all the way down,” farmer Jonas Arnold told Reuters.

