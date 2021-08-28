CRB x Cruzeiro: likely rosters for the Serie B game

Vanderlei Luxemburgo needs to make changes to Cruzeiro’s starting lineup (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) CRB and Cruzeiro face off this Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 21st round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

The duel puts the teams that have been undefeated for the longest time in the Second Division face to face. While Alagoas have not lost in nine matches (five wins and four draws), Minas Gerais have seven games without defeats (three wins and four draws).

Unlike what he managed to do in the last commitments, this time coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will not be able to repeat the lineup of the cruise. The coach will, in effect, be forced to make changes in all parts of the team.

In the first row, the embezzlement of right-back Norberto, who suffered an injury to the posterior muscles of his right thigh in Cruzeiro’s 1-0 victory over Confiana, in the last round. As Cceres is not yet expected to meet the physical conditions of play, the vacancy may have formula.

If the midfielder is indeed improvised on the wing, the space in midfield must be occupied by Flvio. Luxembourg there is the return of Marcinho, recovered from COVID-19, but the shipowner would hardly be able to start the match in Alagoas.

In attack, the coach of Cruzeiro decides, possibly between Rafael Sobis and Thiago, the replacement of Marcelo Moreno, who presented himself to Seleo Boliviana for duels for the World Cup qualifiers.

The likely cruise for Sunday’s game has Phbiom; Rmulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Flvio, Adriano and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Dudu (Wellington Nem) and Thiago (Rafael Sobis).

CRB

Without losing for nine games and in third place in Series B, CRB enters the field packed to measure strength with Cruzeiro. In addition to the confidence gained from the latest results, the coach’s team Alan Aal still have reinforcements to face the miners.

Midfielders Marth, recovered from injury to the adductor in the right thigh, and Diego Torres, spared in the last two games, as well as striker Pablo Dyego, who was suspended in the last match, are available again for Sunday.

The likely CRB to face Cruzeiro has Diogo Silva; Reginaldo Lopes, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romo; Marth (Claudinei), Jean Patrick and Diego Torres; Jaj, Junior Brando and Pablo Dyego.