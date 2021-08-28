Created at the Santos base, Gabigol plans to return to Vila Belmiro

Flamengo returns to the field this Saturday, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, for the Brazilian Championship. The clash will have a different taste for striker Gabigol, who was raised at the base of the club.

The forward has been successful with Flamengo’s shirt and talked about the reunion with his old club.

“It’s so f***ing to come to Santos wearing Mengão’s shirt. Always special to come where I was “born” and where I learned everything I know until today. Play at the stadium where I’ve always been to see my idols, what a wonderful feeling! head of everything that’s ever happened in my life,” he wrote.

Gabigol emphasized the desire to leave the field with three more points against Flamengo. “I’m too excited for this game, tomorrow will be another special day for me, my family and my friends here. I thank God for the opportunity to come back here, and be able to play with this shirt that I love! Let’s go Flamengo”, he continued.

Flamengo is looking for recovery in the Brazilian Championship after the tie against Ceará in the 17th round.

