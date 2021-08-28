Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to use shirt 7 in the Premier League; understand

One piece of news that dropped like a bomb on the transfer market this Friday (27) was the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, after eleven years. The Red Devils paid the 36-year-old player the equivalent of 92 million reais, and he may already be available to coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to debut.

Cavani is the current jersey 7 holder at Manchester United (Photo: Getty Images)



However, there is one detail that could change in its first season. Because the forward Edinson Cavani has already been entered with shirt 7 in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to use the number in the championship. In other competitions, he can use the 7 normally, as these have not started yet.

The Uruguayan had even agreed to release the number to Cristiano Ronaldo. The change can even be made in the Premier League, but it depends on the approval of the Board of the entity. The competition rules provide the following: “While staying at the club, the player will keep his shirt number for the entire season for which he was allocated”.

In the 2011-12 season, there was a similar situation where swapping numbers was allowed. Juan Mata was signed by Chelsea, and Israeli midfielder Benayoun, who wore 10, ended up moving to Arsenal, leaving the number to the Spaniard. Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the number 7 shirt has not hit any player.

It remains to be seen what will be the number of Portuguese in the Premier League. Since his time at Manchester United and since the departure of Luís Figo from the Portuguese national team, Cristiano wears the 7 shirt. Only at Real Madrid, in the 2009-10 season, did he use a 9, because Raúl González already wears his favorite number.