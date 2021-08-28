Cruzeiro pays a late payroll for athletes and employees

Cruzeiro continues to seek the resolution of urgent financial problems and, as a result, paid a payroll that was overdue with employees, youth players and the female category. The information was anticipated by Rádio Itatiaia and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Despite having paid a payroll, Cruzeiro still accumulates debts with these employees. Some even have pending issues related to vacation and labor taxes. A source told the report that two sheets were overdue, with some payments made in half.

In a serious financial crisis, Cruzeiro has received support from sponsors to settle pending wages. About R$9.5 million were invested and helped the club to reduce debts to athletes and employees. Resolving these wage issues was a request made by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo before agreeing to return to Toca II. The coach himself recently told a news conference that the July payroll had not yet been paid.

Other pending issues paid

Recently, president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues announced the payment of Cruzeiro’s debt to Al Wahda, still for the hiring of defensive midfielder Denilson, in 2016. R$ 8 million were paid to the UAE club, which has already asked FIFA to write off this debt. heavenly. Failure to pay this pending item could result in Cruzeiro’s summary relegation to Series C of the Brazilian Championship.