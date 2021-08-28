Cryptocurrencies: BC includes data in foreign sector note and says Brazilians bought US$3.7 billion in 2021

SAO PAULO – The Central Bank started to include, in addition to Bitcoin, the volume of other cryptocurrencies in its balance of statistics for the external sector. According to the monetary authority, Brazilians bought around US$ 3.7 billion in digital coins between January and July this year.

This volume includes purchases from international cryptocurrency brokers, P2P platforms and mining.

BC data also show that Brazilians exported something in the order of US$ 4 million in cryptocurrencies in the period.

“There are no customs records for cryptocurrencies not included in the foreign trade of goods statistics. For inclusion in the balance, transactions with cryptoactives are estimated based on exchange contracts”, writes the autarchy.

According to the BC, the transfer of ownership of cryptoactives between residents and non-residents will now be documented in the “asset account” section of the balance of payments. The inclusion of data complies with a methodological recommendation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Wednesday (25), the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, repeated that there is a very large growth in the use of cryptocurrencies as an investment, instead of using it as a means of payment.

“It is the CVM that regulates cryptocurrencies in Brazil and we understand that it is more important to regulate first as an investment,” he said, participating in the 11th Meeting of the Center for Advanced Studies on the Regulation of the National Financial System (Neasf), organized by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation.

Campos Neto also defended the creation of a digital currency issued, or at least controlled, by the BC. “Today, Pix already meets almost all people’s demands for a digital currency for payments,” he added.

(With Content Status)

