CS:GO loses over 100 FPS on Windows 11 compared to Windows 10, second test | DRAFT5

Initially, Microsoft announced Windows 11 as the “best gaming system”. However, initial tests released by the Linus Tech Tips channel pointed out that the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive may be one of the most damaged titles in the new generation of the operating system compared to Windows 10.
Using a computer with the same hardware configurations, he detected that Counter-Strike loses in performance almost 100 FPS. In the test, he used an RTX 3080 with the game having the highest settings on the Dust 2 map. While Windows 10 had an average of 624 FPS, Windows 11 had an average of 514 FPS.
“But then comes a game like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which represents a legacy in gaming and sees a significant reduction in performance, losing 110 FPS on average. But what’s going on here?”, said the person responsible for making the analysis between the two Windows with the game from Valve.
According to him, CPU usage is almost the same on both operating systems. However, GPU usage suffers a significant drop in Windows 11. Despite not being the solution to the problems, he highlights that CPU cores appear as one of the main factors for the performance drop.
Although the test was also carried out on other games, such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, F1 2021, Forza Horizon 4 and Microsoft Flight Simulator, and showed a drop in performance in all tested titles, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was what got the biggest drop in the FPS, being the biggest loser so far.